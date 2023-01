The Livingston County FSA is taking contract information for two programs with March 15th deadlines. Executive Director Raysha Tate says the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) both have lengthy application processes.

Tate talked about both programs.

Tate says, while the deadline is a ways off, the process takes time and they want to get these taken care of as soon as possible.

