Missouri Broadband Grants

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded a total of $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients for projects that will expand and improve internet access statewide. Projects receiving funds are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.

Three companies, Green Hills Telephone Corporation, Mid-States Services, and Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company, received a total of $21,370,704 to fund five projects in Caldwell, Daviess, Linn, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties.

Share this: Tweet



