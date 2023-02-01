Firearm Care – Virtual Program

A virtual program on the care and maintenance of firearms used for hunting and target shooting will be presented on February 8th. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns, but will not cover handguns.

Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, says taking a gun hunting exposes them to dirt, dust, and moisture that can cause harm. In addition, improper lubrication of actions can cause mechanisms to cease functioning properly. will talk about how to clean rifle and shotgun parts to keep them loading and firing smoothly. Another important topic to be covered is proper storage.

This program is open to all ages, but registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YN.