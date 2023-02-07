Fentanyl Conspiracy

Three additional indictments were added to the 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. The US District Attorney for the Western District of Missouri indicted 22-year-old Kaden Bernard of St. Joseph, 26-year-old Joshua Stramel of Kansas City, Kan, and 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez – a Mexican living in Bethany.

The three were charged in a 13-count indictment on Jan. 24th that replaced a previous indictment and retained seven co-defendants who previously had been charged, including: 24-year-old Craig Austin Troester and 21-year-old Cassidie Bumgarner of Spickard, 24-year-old Troy Lee Palmer of Trenton, and 30-year-old Jessica Nicole Moody of Bethany.

The indictment alleges that Troester and Felix-Perez led the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, for which all 10 defendants are charged.

In addition, Troester, Felix-Perez, Bumgarner, Coltrain, and Moody are charged with alleged one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Bernard and Palmer are also charged with alleged possession with the intent to distribute, distributing fentanyl, and possessing firearms in a drug-trafficking crime.