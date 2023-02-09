fbpx
$47 Million Loan Approved for Harrison Co. Community Hospital

A loan of $47 Million dollars for the Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany was approved by the USDA Rural Development.  The Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program will be used to construct a new hospital for the Harrison County Community Hospital District. The new facility will replace the existing critical access hospital with a 14-bed acute care and swing-bed unit.  This will include 10 private patient rooms, including one patient isolation room and two semi-private rooms. The emergency department will include two trauma/isolation rooms, three exam rooms, and triage rooms complimenting the emergency department.  A maintenance and storage building will also be constructed.

