Two Booked For Livingston County

Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.

Wednesday, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 62-year-old Bobby Dean Head of Chillicothe on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.