Lady Hornets Grab 9th Win In Last 10 With 55-32 W Over Savannah

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off Savannah 55-32 on Friday night. The Lady Hornets held the Lady Savages to six or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. This win improves Chillicothe to 2-2 in the MEC and 17-4 overall on the season.

Nine different Lady Hornets found themselves in the scoring column on Friday night, with three in double digits. Jessica Reeter had 13 points and Jolie Bonderer and Kayanna Cranmer each had 10.

Chillicothe has now won nine of its last ten games, and the Lady Hornets are back in action on Tuesday when they host Lafayette at 6 pm.