Savannah Buzzer Beater Knocks Off Hornets 49-48

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night to Savannah 49-48. The Savages had the ball with five seconds remaining down 48-47 when Ethan Dudeck missed a shot inside and Alex Hopper came flying in out of nowhere for the put-back on the buzzer to give Savannah their first MEC win of the season.

It was a neck and neck ballgame from the opening tip. Savannah had the largest lead of the ballgame when they led Chillicothe 17-10 late in the first quarter. Griff Bonderer hit a big three pointer late in the first to cut the deficit to four heading into the second.

The Hornets won the second quarter 15-9 to take a 28-26 lead at halftime. Bonderer was on fire all night long and went into the halftime break with 20 points.

The Savannah won the third quarter and brought a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter. The final frame was back and fourth, and Wyatt Jackson hit a massive three from the top of the key to give the Savages a 47-46 lead with under 20 seconds left.

Griff Bonderer was then fouled as he was bringing the ball up and proceeded to go to the line and knock down two huge free-throws to give his Hornets a 48-47 lead. That set up the final possession where Hopper put back the Dudeck miss on the buzzer to give Savannah the 49-48 win.

This drops Chillicothe to 11-9 on the season and the Hornets have now lost five of their last six games. They are back in action on Tuesday when they host Lafayette at 7:30 pm.