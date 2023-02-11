MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 2/13

Spring roadwork projects, bridge projects, and maintenance are taking place around the northwest part of Missouri. MoDOT announced the work scheduled for the week of February 13th. Work in the local counties includes:

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through February.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023.