Funeral services for Barbara Lavern Mason, 85, of Milan, Missouri will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral home in Milan. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday evening at the funeral home. An inurnment will be held at a later date at the New York Cemetery, near Millerton, Iowa.

Barbara passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Survivors include: her children, Doyle Mason of Milan, Missouri, Vickie Wolf (Tom) of Wheeling, Missouri and Misti Hodge (Carson) of Grandview, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine Dice of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Mason of Edina; and Barbara’s dog, Deacon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sullivan County Country Club.