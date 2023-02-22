Chillicothe R-II Personnel Approved By School Board

Personnel matters for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board in Executive Session

The Board hired the following for the 2023-24 school year:

Madison Rasmussen, 4th Grade Teacher

Melanie Daugherty, 5th Grade Teacher

Shawnie Garcia, GRTS Counselor

Stephanie Grimes, High School math teacher

Holly Thompson, CMS Librarian

The Board accepted the following letters of resignation, effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year:

Megan Hardie, CES Principal

Adam Melton, Vocational Welding Instructor

The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:

Melanie Daugherty,CES Behavioral Paraprofessional

Jane Clodfelter, High School Food Service

Matilyn Nickell, Dewey Paraprofessional

Kristin Rainey, CES Food Service

Cory Wilder, Bus Driver Sub

The Board accepted resignations from the following Extra Duty personnel:

Matthew Callen, Head Girls Wrestling Coach

Jylian Davis, Middle School Assistant Softball Coach

Derek Hussey, Head Baseball Coach

The Board hired the following for Extra Duty positions for the 2022-23 school year:

Christian Stretch, Head Girls Wrestling

Aaron McQuinn, Head Baseball Coach

Weston Baker, Head Tennis Coach

Brooke Horton, Middle School Assistant Track Coach

Caleb Corbin – Assistant Boys Tennis Coach

The Board of education approved the hiring of the following administrative staff to continue in their current positions for the 2023-24 school year:

Brian Sherrow, Emily Schmidt, Adam Wolf, Nancy Burtch, Dan Nagel, Tim Marsh, Abby Smith, Joel Hultman, Melanie Rucker, Terria Cox.