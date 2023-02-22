Chillicothe R-II Personnel Approved By School Board

Personnel matters for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board in Executive Session
The Board hired the following for the 2023-24 school year:
- Madison Rasmussen, 4th Grade Teacher
- Melanie Daugherty, 5th Grade Teacher
- Shawnie Garcia, GRTS Counselor
- Stephanie Grimes, High School math teacher
- Holly Thompson, CMS Librarian
The Board accepted the following letters of resignation, effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year:
- Megan Hardie, CES Principal
- Adam Melton, Vocational Welding Instructor
The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:
- Melanie Daugherty,CES Behavioral Paraprofessional
- Jane Clodfelter, High School Food Service
- Matilyn Nickell, Dewey Paraprofessional
- Kristin Rainey, CES Food Service
- Cory Wilder, Bus Driver Sub
The Board accepted resignations from the following Extra Duty personnel:
- Matthew Callen, Head Girls Wrestling Coach
- Jylian Davis, Middle School Assistant Softball Coach
- Derek Hussey, Head Baseball Coach
The Board hired the following for Extra Duty positions for the 2022-23 school year:
- Christian Stretch, Head Girls Wrestling
- Aaron McQuinn, Head Baseball Coach
- Weston Baker, Head Tennis Coach
- Brooke Horton, Middle School Assistant Track Coach
- Caleb Corbin – Assistant Boys Tennis Coach
The Board of education approved the hiring of the following administrative staff to continue in their current positions for the 2023-24 school year:
Brian Sherrow, Emily Schmidt, Adam Wolf, Nancy Burtch, Dan Nagel, Tim Marsh, Abby Smith, Joel Hultman, Melanie Rucker, Terria Cox.