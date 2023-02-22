fbpx
Chillicothe R-II Personnel Approved By School Board

Personnel matters for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board in Executive Session

The Board hired the following for the 2023-24 school year:

  • Madison Rasmussen, 4th Grade Teacher
  • Melanie Daugherty, 5th Grade Teacher
  • Shawnie Garcia, GRTS Counselor
  • Stephanie Grimes, High School math teacher
  • Holly Thompson, CMS Librarian

The Board accepted the following letters of resignation, effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year:

  • Megan Hardie, CES Principal
  • Adam Melton, Vocational Welding Instructor

The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:

  • Melanie Daugherty,CES Behavioral Paraprofessional
  • Jane Clodfelter, High School Food Service
  • Matilyn Nickell, Dewey Paraprofessional
  • Kristin Rainey, CES Food Service
  • Cory Wilder, Bus Driver Sub

The Board accepted resignations from the following Extra Duty personnel:

  • Matthew Callen, Head Girls Wrestling Coach
  • Jylian Davis, Middle School Assistant Softball Coach
  • Derek Hussey, Head Baseball Coach

The Board hired the following for Extra Duty positions for the 2022-23 school year:

  • Christian Stretch, Head Girls Wrestling
  • Aaron McQuinn, Head Baseball Coach
  • Weston Baker, Head Tennis Coach
  • Brooke Horton, Middle School Assistant Track Coach
  • Caleb Corbin – Assistant Boys Tennis Coach

The Board of education approved the hiring of the following administrative staff to continue in their current positions for the 2023-24 school year:

Brian Sherrow, Emily Schmidt, Adam Wolf, Nancy Burtch, Dan Nagel, Tim Marsh, Abby Smith, Joel Hultman, Melanie Rucker, Terria Cox.

