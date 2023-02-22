Humphreys Receives Wastewater Grant

A Clean Water Engineering Report Grant is awarded to the Community of Humphreys to evaluate their wastewater system. Missouri Department of National Resources awarded $35,000 to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Humphreys will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be completed in July of 2024.

Through the grant, Humphreys has an opportunity to assess its plant and identify improvements for better overall function and service, and determine what actions are needed to address its current wastewater needs as well as to plan for future growth and development.