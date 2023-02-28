Thompson Watershed Meeting

A group of concerned citizens continues to work towards the development of the Thompson Watershed. The efforts began with the discovery of elevated levels of ecoli in the river through testing by the Department of Natural Resources. The group has been meeting with the area soil and water conservation organizations and are seeking support from Congressman Sam Graves and have received support from the Livingston County Commission. The group will soon be applying for a grant that will help with their administrative efforts as they move forward.

