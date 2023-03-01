Hall Makes Court Appearance On Second Charge Of Alleged Murder

The first court appearance for 42-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall was held Wednesday morning on a second charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder in the death of 37-year-old David Wesley Harper died while a patient at the Chillicothe hospital in 2002. Hall appeared with her attorney via video and entered a plea of not guilty . Her next court appearance on the charge will be March 29th at 9:00 am. Hall remains in custody in Clinton County, where the trial for the first charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder is scheduled for May.

