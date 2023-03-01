Storm Water Engineering Contract Approved

A contract for engineering services for a stormwater issue in the area of Meadowlane Drive was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this has been an issue that has gotten worse recently.

The problems are not just under the streets, but also storm drains that are running through yards as drainage is collected from a large area. Frampton says this is a large project.

The council approved the contract for the engineering that includes $76,000 for planning, design, and bidding. The contract also includes the engineering during the construction for $110,000.