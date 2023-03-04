Highway Patrol Arrest & Accident Report

One accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday.

In Daviess County at about 9:30 pm, Troopers arrested 37-year-old James H Roddy of Kansas City for speeding – 101 in a 70 zone, DWI, no driver’s license, and on a Cole County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged passing a bad check. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

In Clinton County, a 17-year-old Cameron boy had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident that occurred at about 7:00 pm on Northeast 336th, south of Cameron. According to the report, the youth was eastbound and lost control, went off the north side of the road and the UTV he was driving overturned several times. He was taken to Liberty Hospital.