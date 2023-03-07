A local watershed group led by Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Executive Director with the support of the Livingston County Commissioners has been meeting with county Soil and Water Conservation District boards in order to gain their perspectives on reducing E-coli contamination in these watersheds. In these meetings, they have asked for letters of support for a 9-Element Watershed Plan, which if approved would fund voluntary practices that can reduce pollutant loading in watersheds. The concerns they have are for the Thompson River Watershed, which includes Thompson River, Weldon River, and No Creek in Livingston, Grundy, Daviess, Harrison and Mercer counties.

Support for nonpoint source pollution reduction plans is generated through education and outreach activities designed to inform the public and stakeholder groups about water quality issues and what can be done to reduce pollutant loading in watersheds.