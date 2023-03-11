The start of Daylight Saving Time is early Sunday Morning The change officially takes place at 2:00 am. We will SPRING forward, moving our clocks FORWARD one hour.

The idea of adjusting the clocks to have more usable daylight hours is often credited to Benjamin Franklin. The US Government’s Energy Policy Act of 2005 set the current start and end of Daylight Saving Time as follows.

begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and

ends at 2:00 a.m. on the first Sunday of November

Now, most people will change the clocks before going to bed Saturday evening. For safety, at the same time, they should change the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their home.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning; it will end on November 5th, when we regain that hour of lost sleep.