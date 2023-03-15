Free Hunter Education Skills Programs

Free Hunter Education skills classes are offered in Chillicothe and Trenton by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. These sessions will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills. Those sessions will be held:

Thursday, March 30th in Trenton from 5 to 9 p.m. at the NCMC Barton Campus., https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ga.

Thursday, April 13th in Chillicothe from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gR.

For any questions about the sessions or help getting registered, contact Adam Brandsgaard at the Chillicothe MDC office at 660-646-6122.

Hunters age 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, must take the free skills class in person. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class prior to the skills session. Printed student manuals are available at MDC’s Chillicothe office, or they can be ordered online for free.

Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful.