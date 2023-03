Former Chillicothe Police Officer, 39-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield was scheduled to return to the Livingston County Court this morning for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daren L Adkins. That hearing has been canceled. Stephens’ next appearance will be April 13th at 9:00 am in the Circuit Courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse. The case has been assigned to Judge Ryan Horsman.

