School Board “Unfreezes” Salary Steps For Certified Staff

Salary steps for the Certified staff of the Chillicothe R-II School district were “unfrozen,” adding more than a million dollars to the budget. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says this means pay increases for many of the teachers.

A step on the schedule is about $915.

Adjustments were also approved for non-certified staff, adding $2.00 to the base salary, and Administrators will see a 5% increase.

The district also approved adding $100 to the amount paid on health insurance.

Dr Wiebers says these changes will add just under $1.1 million to the district’s payroll. He explains how this will be funded.

The salary and welfare proposal was approved unanimously.