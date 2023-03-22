Chillicothe R-II Executive Session Includes Personnel

The Executive Session for the Chillicothe R-II School Board included numerous personnel matters.

The Board hired certified staff for the 2023-24 school year:

Lacia Batye – Middle School Special Education Teacher

Katherine Maples – Elementary Art Teacher

Jaryn Schneider – Third Grade Teacher

Lauren Quick – High School Science Teacher

Turner Otto – Automotive Tech Instructor

The Board accepted the resignation, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year from certified staff:

Melanie Rucker, Dewey School Principal

Stacy Suber, High School Science Teacher

Kaydee Busse – High School English Teacher

Susan Folkert – GRTS Health Science Instructor

Kaycee Capps – Middle School Education Teacher

The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately :

Houston Klamert – CES Paraprofessional

Glenda Wyse – High School Food Service

Rob Williams – Adult Education Instructor

Shelly Smith – Dewey Food Service

The Board was notified of the following support staff who had resigned since the last Board meeting:

Cameron Mitchell – Middle School Paraprofessional

Amanda Kuhl – Dewey Food Service

Elitza Brouchard – Dewey Paraprofessional

Jane Clodfelter – High School Food Service

The Board hired the following persons to Extra Duty positions:

Cody Trussell – Assistant Baseball Coach for 2022-23

The Board approved offering contracts for the 2023-24 school year to all probationary teachers and teachers transitioning to tenured status.