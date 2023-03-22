Chillicothe R-II Executive Session Includes Personnel

The Executive Session for the Chillicothe R-II School Board included numerous personnel matters.
The Board hired certified staff for the 2023-24 school year:
- Lacia Batye – Middle School Special Education Teacher
- Katherine Maples – Elementary Art Teacher
- Jaryn Schneider – Third Grade Teacher
- Lauren Quick – High School Science Teacher
- Turner Otto – Automotive Tech Instructor
The Board accepted the resignation, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year from certified staff:
- Melanie Rucker, Dewey School Principal
- Stacy Suber, High School Science Teacher
- Kaydee Busse – High School English Teacher
- Susan Folkert – GRTS Health Science Instructor
- Kaycee Capps – Middle School Education Teacher
The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:
- Houston Klamert – CES Paraprofessional
- Glenda Wyse – High School Food Service
- Rob Williams – Adult Education Instructor
- Shelly Smith – Dewey Food Service
The Board was notified of the following support staff who had resigned since the last Board meeting:
- Cameron Mitchell – Middle School Paraprofessional
- Amanda Kuhl – Dewey Food Service
- Elitza Brouchard – Dewey Paraprofessional
- Jane Clodfelter – High School Food Service
The Board hired the following persons to Extra Duty positions:
- Cody Trussell – Assistant Baseball Coach for 2022-23
The Board approved offering contracts for the 2023-24 school year to all probationary teachers and teachers transitioning to tenured status.