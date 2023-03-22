fbpx
Chillicothe R-II Executive Session Includes Personnel

The Executive Session for the Chillicothe R-II School Board included numerous personnel matters.

The Board hired certified staff for the 2023-24 school year:

  • Lacia Batye – Middle School Special Education Teacher
  • Katherine Maples – Elementary Art Teacher
  • Jaryn Schneider – Third Grade Teacher
  • Lauren Quick – High School Science Teacher
  • Turner Otto – Automotive Tech Instructor

The Board accepted the resignation, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year from certified staff:

  • Melanie Rucker, Dewey School Principal
  • Stacy Suber, High School Science Teacher
  • Kaydee Busse – High School English Teacher
  • Susan Folkert – GRTS Health Science Instructor
  • Kaycee Capps – Middle School Education Teacher

The Board hired the following Support staff members, effective immediately:

  • Houston Klamert – CES Paraprofessional
  • Glenda Wyse – High School Food Service
  • Rob Williams – Adult Education Instructor
  • Shelly Smith – Dewey Food Service

The Board was notified of the following support staff who had resigned since the last Board meeting:

  • Cameron Mitchell – Middle School Paraprofessional
  • Amanda Kuhl – Dewey Food Service
  • Elitza Brouchard – Dewey Paraprofessional
  • Jane Clodfelter – High School Food Service

The Board hired the following persons to Extra Duty positions:

  • Cody Trussell – Assistant Baseball Coach for 2022-23

The Board approved offering contracts for the 2023-24 school year to all probationary teachers and teachers transitioning to tenured status.

 

