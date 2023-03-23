Four Detainees Ordered To The Department Of Corrections

Four Livingston County Detainees were taken to the Missouri Department of Corrections under court order. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:

55-year-old Kenten Williams of Chillicothe sentenced to 10 years for Delivery of a Controlled Substance

60-year-old William Stoner of Chillicothe sentenced to 7 years and a 120-day program for Possession of a Controlled Substance

33-year-old Anthony Rounkles of Hale sentenced to 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance

34-year-old Jaime Hughes of Norborne sentenced to 4 years for a Probation Violation on a conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance