fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Four Detainees Ordered To The Department Of Corrections

Four Livingston County Detainees were taken to the Missouri Department of Corrections under court order.  Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:

55-year-old Kenten Williams of Chillicothe sentenced to 10 years for Delivery of a Controlled Substance

60-year-old William Stoner of Chillicothe sentenced to 7 years and a 120-day program for Possession of a Controlled Substance

33-year-old Anthony Rounkles of Hale sentenced to 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance

34-year-old Jaime Hughes of Norborne sentenced to 4 years for a Probation Violation on a conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: