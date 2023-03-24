Two Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Bookings in area jails for Livingston County are reported ny Sheriff Steve Cox.

Wednesday, 37-year-old Steven Robert McCann of Chillicothe was arrested by Livingston County Deputies on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked or suspended. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000, cash only.

Thursday, 38-year-old Amber Lee Nicole Lawson was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was taken to the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $5,000 cash only.