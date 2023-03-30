Avery Nicole Young Sentenced For Involuntary Manslaughter

A Chillicothe woman who plead guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Twenty-four-year-old Avery Nicole Young plead guilty in December of last year and was sentenced to 10 years for 1st Degree Involuntary Manslaughter and 5 years on each of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to all run consecutively. She was recently transported to the department of corrections to begin serving her sentence.

The other person charged in the death of the child, 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe, pled guilty in October and was sentenced at that time to a total of 11 years in prison.