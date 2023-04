A garden shed on fire Sunday evening in Trenton resulted in Trenton Firefighters responding to 5002 Manor Drive. The call came in at 6:10 pm and the department arrived to find the garden shed burning and a nearby tree on fire. Water and foam were used to put out the fire. The shed was a total loss and there was damage to the tree and a fence. The fire crew was on the scene for just over 40 minutes.

