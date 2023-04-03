Livingston County Municipal Election Ballot Items

The April 4th municipal election in Livingston County includes several races.

School board races on the ballot include races for Chillicothe R-II and Grundy County R-IX Districts

The City of Chillicothe has races for two council seats. This includes for First Ward and Third Ward.

The City also has Proposition 1 – for the extension of the Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

There are several Township Board races, including

Chillicothe Township, Rich Hill Township, Medicine Township, Jackson Township, and Blue Mound Township

Road District Levy questions are on the ballot for Rich Hill Township, Blue Mound Township, Jackson Township, and Medicine Township.

There is also a race for the Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees.

There are several uncontested races and races with no candidates.