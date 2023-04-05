Caldwell County Election Results

In the contested races in Caldwell County:
Caldwell County Sales Tax was approved 766 yes to 307 no
Braymer C-4 School Board winners include Darin Kincaid, Levi Mallory, and Jacob Haley
Cameron School Board (Caldwell County Votes)
Ann Goodwin Clark – 16
Pam Rice – 14
Kari Teel – 19
John Oaks – 9
Scotty L Greener – 18
Hamilton School Board winners include Jaclyn Jo Ford, Larry M Allen, and Jared McGinley
Shoal Creek Fire Board winners: Earlie Burns and Jeff Haughton
Braymer Alderman winners: Dennis Batchelar and Doneta F Wright
Cowgill Mayor – Jacquelyn Beshers
Hamilton Mayor – Keith Gilbert