Caldwell County Election Results

In the contested races in Caldwell County:

Caldwell County Sales Tax was approved 766 yes to 307 no

Braymer C-4 School Board winners include Darin Kincaid, Levi Mallory, and Jacob Haley

Cameron School Board (Caldwell County Votes)

Ann Goodwin Clark – 16

Pam Rice – 14

Kari Teel – 19

John Oaks – 9

Scotty L Greener – 18

Hamilton School Board winners include Jaclyn Jo Ford, Larry M Allen, and Jared McGinley

Shoal Creek Fire Board winners: Earlie Burns and Jeff Haughton

Braymer Alderman winners: Dennis Batchelar and Doneta F Wright

Cowgill Mayor – Jacquelyn Beshers

Hamilton Mayor – Keith Gilbert