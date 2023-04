A Salisbury man had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Missouri State Troopers report 44-year-old Timothy S Kempton was eastbound on Missouri Highway 3 at Route W, when he attempted to make a left turn and drove through the intersection, ran off the right side of the road, and the garbage truck he was driving overturned. He was not wearing a safety belt. He was taken by private vehicle to University Hospital in Columbia.

