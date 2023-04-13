Lady Spoofhounds Blank Lady Hornets 8-0

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team lost to Maryville 8-0 by mercy rule early into the 2nd half on Thursday evening. Three different Lady Spoofhounds combined for the eight goals on the night to improve Maryville to 6-0 on the season.

Maryville freshman Payton Kurz got the scoring started in the fifth minute with a right-footed strike. The lead remained 1-0 for the next 19 minutes until sophomore Jalea Price tallied two back-to-back goals to extend the lead to three.

Price added another goal in the 37th minute followed by back-to-back goals from freshman Jersey Ingram in the 39th and 40th minutes just before the half making it a 6-0 lead at the intermission.

Kurz tallied her second goal of the evening three minutes into the second half and Price added her fourth in the 46th minute to complete the 8-0 mercy rule victory.

Chillicothe falls to 4-5 on the season and hits the pitch next on Monday at Cameron at 5 pm.