The registration deadline for the Chillicothe R-II School District Summer School program is April 21st. This year’s summer school will run May 24th to June 28th, with no school on May 29th or June 19th.

Classes this year will be: K-3 at Field School, 4-9 at Chillicothe High School.

Breakfast and Lunch will be provided at no charge.

If you do not have an enrollment form, contact your child’s school or the district office at 660-646-4566.