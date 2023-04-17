Congressman Sam Graves Accepting Service Academy Applications

Congressman Sam Graves is accepting applications from North Missouri students that would like to attend the US Military Service Academies.

Graves says “Our nation’s service academies are some of the most selective and prestigious institutions in the world. Each year, I have the distinct honor of nominating several outstanding young men and women from North Missouri to attend the service academies.”

To apply, contact Congressman Graves’ Kansas City District Office at 816-792-3976 after opening an application with your desired service academy. To be eligible you must:

Be at least 17 years old, and not yet 23.

Be a US Citizen, and a permanent resident of Missouri.

Be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the Academy.

Be of good moral character.

Have a valid Social Security Number.

The deadline for applications for the nomination process is 5:00 pm, October 6th.