I-35 Pavement Repairs

The pavement repair project on Interstate 35 in Daviess County has been delayed. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Interstate Improvements, Inc. to complete the project that was expected the start at the beginning of April. The work on north and southbound I-35 from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) has been delayed, but is now expected to begin Monday, April 24.

Crews will be working to repair sections of concrete along the interstate. The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-June.

During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane around the clock in various locations. An 11.9-foot width restriction will be in place for all project work zones.