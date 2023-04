A Utica man who was sentenced in 2022 to two years of probation on a charge of DWI – prior offender was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a probation violation warrant. 28-year-old Blaze Morgan Hussey was arrested by Hamilton Police and is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only. A probation violation hearing is set for April 26th.

