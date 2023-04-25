Chillicothe Will Seek Voter Approval Of Recreational Marijuana Sales Tax

A 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana will go before the voters in August. The City of Chillicothe will ask the voters to approve the sales tax that is allowed by the State of Missouri. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the ballot language would be specific to what could be taxed.

As discussed, the funds from the tax would go into the city’s general fund.

The City will need to finalize and submit the ballot language by May 30th to be on the August Ballot.

Livingston County could also request voter approval for a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax.