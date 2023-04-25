Sullivan County Route T Closed For Bridge Deterioration

A portion of Route T in Sullivan County is closed at the East Locust Creek Bridge, located south of Milan. The closure follows a routine inspection which identified bridge beam deterioration.

The timeframe for the closure is unknown while MoDOT crews make further evaluations. Motorists will need to use an alternate route.

The East Locust Creek Bridge was built in 1949 and was identified for potential replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle, which is expected to go out for proposals this summer. The project would replace or rehabilitate up to 34 poor-condition bridges in north central Missouri.