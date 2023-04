A sewer lining project that will include about two miles of the CMU sanitary sewer lines was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. CMU had budgeted $600,000 for the project and General Manager Matt Hopper says the project came in well under budget.

Hopper breifly explained the work to be done.

The City of Chillicothe has approximately 80 miles of sanitary sewer. Nearly 30 miles have been inspected cleaned and where appropriate, lined.