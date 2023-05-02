Koch & Williams To Appear On Endangering Charges

Two Chillicothe residents that are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child, will be in Livingston County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Nichole Marie Koch and 49-year-old Benjamine Dale Williams were arrested April 20th by Chillicothe Police Department on warrants for four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Williams also faces a charge of alleged harassment while Koch faces a charge of alleged resisting.

The Preliminary hears are scheduled for 9:00 am in the Livingston County Associate Courtroom.

Williams is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500. Koch is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $7,500.