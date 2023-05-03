Hornets Tennis Secures Winning Season With 8-1 Win Over Lafayette

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team locked up a winning record for the 2023 season by taking down Lafayette 8-1 at home on Tuesday evening.

Singles (5-1)

1. Josh Adams 8 – 2 Nguyen

2. Jadon Collins 8 – 1 Spinner

3. Gabriel Peterson 8 – 1 Kretzer

4. Anthony Trantham 3 – 8 Estes

5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 3 Cline

6. Andrew Snider 8 – 2 Bayer

Doubles (3-0)

1. Adams/Collins 8 – 3 Nguyen/Spinnder 2. Peterson/Reeter 8 – 1 Kretzer/Estes 3. Trantham/Snider 8 – 4 Cline/Bayer

The Hornets improve to 7-5 on the season and are back in action on Wednesday morning at the Noyes Tennis Courts in St. Joe.