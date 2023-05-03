Hornets Tennis Secures Winning Season With 8-1 Win Over Lafayette

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team locked up a winning record for the 2023 season by taking down Lafayette 8-1 at home on Tuesday evening.
Singles (5-1)
1. Josh Adams 8 – 2 Nguyen
2. Jadon Collins 8 – 1 Spinner
3. Gabriel Peterson 8 – 1 Kretzer
4. Anthony Trantham 3 – 8 Estes
5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 3 Cline
6. Andrew Snider 8 – 2 Bayer
Doubles (3-0)
1. Adams/Collins 8 – 3 Nguyen/Spinnder
2. Peterson/Reeter 8 – 1 Kretzer/Estes
3. Trantham/Snider 8 – 4 Cline/Bayer
The Hornets improve to 7-5 on the season and are back in action on Wednesday morning at the Noyes Tennis Courts in St. Joe.