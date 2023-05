A report of a fire in a basement at 414 Wedster Street summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters at about 4:50 pm Friday. There was no smoke showing when the fire crew arrived two minutes later. As they made entry into the basement, the crew found the water heater steaming from wires shorting. They were advised to call an electrician and a plumber to fix the issues. There was no damage to the home.

The fire crew was on the scene for 11 minutes.