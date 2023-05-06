Temporary Repairs Approved For Sullivan County Bridge

The Route T bridge in Sullivan County was closed in late April after bridge beam deterioration was found during a regular inspection. The Missouri Department of Transportation has evaluated the bridge and have determined that temporary repairs can be made.

Crews from MoDOT plan to begin repairs on the Route T bridge within the next two weeks and expect to reopen the roadway to all traffic in early June.

The bridge, built in 1949, has been made a priority bridge that the Northwest Bridge Bundle Design-Build team must replace.