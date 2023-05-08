Injury Crashes Investigated By State Troopers

Two single-vehicle crashes resulted in several injuries over the weekend.

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 overnight (early Monday morning) left six Texas residents with minor and moderate injuries. The crash occurred on southbound Interstate 35 near the 66-mile marker. State Troopers report a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Omar I Munoz of Huston, TX was southbound at about 1:10 am and slid off the west side of the road, struck a guard rail, and crossed the road, coming to rest on his wheels in the median.

The driver and one adult, 26-year-old Veronica Cuevas had minor injuries, a second adult passenger, 27-year-old Sudie G Cuevas and three children – ages 1, 5, and 6 – had moderate injuries. All six were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were all properly restrained

A single-vehicle crash in Pettis County left a Spickard woman with moderate injuries State troopers report the crash occurred Saturday at about 6:30 pm as 53-year-old Jolene D Long of Spickard was northbound on McCurdy Road and ran off the road, striking an embankment. Long was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.