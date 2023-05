No injuries and no spills are reported with a train derailment in Braymer Monday. Canadian Pacific Railroad reported nine of 190 cars derailed. Only one had hazardous material and that car had no leaks.

The derailment happened about 1:30 on the south side of Braymer and blocked Route A.

Chillicothe Fire Department responded as part of the Region H HazMat team and stood by in case any hazardous spills were found.