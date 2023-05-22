Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy weekend. Saturday, the calls include:

8:45 am, Nixa Police calling to speak with an Officer in reference disposition of a stolen Jeep that they recovered. Suspect was with the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody for the offense as well as for outstanding felony warrants.

10:00 am, Officer stopped a vehicle at Fairway Drive and N. Washington Street for a traffic violation. Officer determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Subject was transported to PD, processed, cited and released.

12:22 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle at Graves and Smith Street for a traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle and the driver was arrested, transported to the PD, processed and released.

10:45 PM Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive male in the 600 block of Webster Street. The male was determined to be having a medical emergency and was transported by Chillicothe EMS.