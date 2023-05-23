Special Election – Absentee Voting

Absentee voting for Chillicothe’s runoff election for the 1st Ward Council Seat continues through June 5th. The special election will be June 6th.

Following the April 4th election, Incumbent Reed Dupy and challenger Dowell Kincaid were tied. A court-ordered recount confirmed the tie.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says absentee ballots for the runoff election are available now at the County Clerk’s office.

Those wishing to have an absentee ballot mailed to them have until Wednesday (May 24th) to submit their request.

Absentee ballots are available at the Livingston County Clerk’s office, on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. They will have special hours until 5:00 pm on the 5th and the clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, June 3rd from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

If you have questions, call the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3.