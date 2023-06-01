Mayor Accepting Applications For Chillicothe City Board Openings

The City of Chillicothe has openings on two boards that will be filled by appointment. Mayor Theresa Kelly is accepting applications to fill openings on the Chillicothe Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Board.

Application forms are available at Chillicothe City Hall and they must be returned to the city clerk by June 20th.

The Board of Adjustments appointment will be for an unexpired term through June 13th of 2024

The Planning and Zoning appointment is for an unexpired term through January 30th of 2024.