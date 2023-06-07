Griffons Take Two In Doubleheader Against Chillicothe

The Mudcats continue their long stretch of games in the opening month of the season as they traveled to Nevada. A seven inning doubleheader featuring lots of twists, turns, steals and runs ultimately turned into an unsuccessful one for Chillicothe, as they lost both games.

In game one, the Mudcats would start the scoring in the first three innings, featuring an RBI triple by Left Fielder Nathan MacLaren, a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout by Third Baseman Tanner Sears, to put them up 3-0. The third inning would prove costly for Chillicothe, as RHP Max Randis served up a three-run home run to Elijah Bear, tying the game 3-3. In the fifth inning, chaos would ensue on the base path, as Designated Hitter Noah Hata would reach on a walk and later go on to steal two bases in the inning, his second stolen base was a steal of home to take the lead 4-3. The Griffons would respond in the sixth inning with four runs, taking a 7-4 lead. With their backs against the wall, Chillicothe would score three runs in the top of the seventh, tying the game 7-7. In the bottom of the seventh, the Griffins would bring five runners to the plate and cashing in on an RBI single, scoring the winning run from second base, winning 8-7. Sears would finish 1-2 with four RBIs, Hata finishes 1-1 with three stolen bases and three runs scored.

Game two would look similar to game one, as the Mudcats started the scoring early in the first on an RBI single by First Baseman Elian Guzman to go up 1-0. Nevada would respond quickly in the bottom half with a two-run home run off the bat of Carter Gallagher to make it 2-1. The next inning, Hata would hit a two-run home run of his own to right field, his first at the college level, to retake the lead at 3-2. The very next inning, Sears would lead off with a first pitch no-doubt home run to left field to extend the lead 4-2. Things would stay calm until the fifth, when Nevada broke out for a seven-run fifth inning, taking a 9-4 lead. One final offensive strike in the sixth inning for the Mudcats, as Right Fielder Kodai Yaoita hit a two-run home run to right field, cutting the deficit at 9-6. Chillicothe would load the bases in the seventh, but come up empty, losing game two 9-6.

The Mudcats had an offensive explosion, with their first multi-home run game of the season. Along with that, they played fourteen innings of baseball and stole thirteen total bases as a team. They currently have twenty-nine total stolen baseball in their first seven games played, on pace for roughly one-hundred and eighty-two in the forty-four game regular season. That would surpass the record set by St. Joseph last season at one-hundred and sixty-five. They may be 1-6, but this team has a chance to do some damage in the later part of the season.

Chillicothe is set to head to St. Joseph for the first time this season on Wednesday Night. First pitch for that game is set for 7:00 PM.