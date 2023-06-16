Grow ChilliMO Is June 22nd

Grow ChilliMO returns to downtown Chillicothe on June 22nd. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Workforce Solutions will host the event at Silver Moon Plaza, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. This is a unified opportunity to connect employers with job seekers in an environment fitting for family fun & activities.

This event is for all ages. For families, there will be food vendors, including cotton candy, lemonade & shaved ice. Activities such as cornhole, washers, face painting, craft kits, sidewalk chalk, and music will provide entertainment for the younger crowd. Those seeking new career opportunities will be able to meet with nearly twenty different employers from industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing to retail and service-based. Multiple businesses will be represented who are seeking to fill open positions.