Economic Development – Chillicothe Has A Lot To Offer

Space, available transportation, workforce, education, utilities and infrastructure… All are requirements for economic development. Chillicothe’s Economic Developer Terry Rumery says we can meet a majority of the requests presented by those looking.

Rumery says fixing those types of issues can cost in the 10’s of millions of dollars.

He says another issue is, do we have the available workforce. But Chillicothe is not unique in that situation.

A big plus on Chillicothe Scorecard is the new industrial park. This is an area that is considered “shovel-ready.” He says space-wise, Chillicothe can deliver.

The ability to move raw materials and finished goods is important, Rumery will talk about next week.