May Unemployment

Unemployment numbers for May are on the rise from the April
numbers were released. The Missouri Department of Higher
Education and Workforce Development released the most recent
unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston 2.4%, up from 1.9% in April
Chariton 2.5%, up from 2.0% in April
Daviess 2.6%, up from 2.1% in April
Caldwell 2.8%, up from 2.4% in April
Carroll 2.9%, up from 2.4% in April
Grundy 3.0%, up from 2.2% in April
Linn 3.2%, up from 2.7% in April
Sullivan 3.3%, up from 2.6% in April
The State of Missouri is at 2.9%, up from 2.4% in April. The US
unemployment figure is 3.4% up from 3.1% in April.