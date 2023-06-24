May Unemployment

Unemployment numbers for May are on the rise from the April

numbers were released. The Missouri Department of Higher

Education and Workforce Development released the most recent

unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston 2.4%, up from 1.9% in April

Chariton 2.5%, up from 2.0% in April

Daviess 2.6%, up from 2.1% in April

Caldwell 2.8%, up from 2.4% in April

Carroll 2.9%, up from 2.4% in April

Grundy 3.0%, up from 2.2% in April

Linn 3.2%, up from 2.7% in April

Sullivan 3.3%, up from 2.6% in April

The State of Missouri is at 2.9%, up from 2.4% in April. The US

unemployment figure is 3.4% up from 3.1% in April.